Santiago Barrionuevo

Ro lettermark

Santiago Barrionuevo
Santiago Barrionuevo
  • Save
Ro lettermark geometric logo guide logo guidelines grid layout logo grids grid logo geometric logo brandmark logomarks logotype symbol brand mark logomark mark minimalist logo lettermark exploration logo modernism modernism lettermark logo
Download color palette

Here is a design that I have recently worked on, taking the Logo Modernism book as inspiration. I really like the geometric space between the two elements, and how they coexist within a limited space.

Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣! 👍

Santiago Barrionuevo
Santiago Barrionuevo

More by Santiago Barrionuevo

View profile
    • Like