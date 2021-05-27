Slavisa Dujkovic | logo

Genii PPT slide

Slavisa Dujkovic | logo
Slavisa Dujkovic | logo
Hire Me
  • Save
Genii PPT slide powerpoint template powerpoint presentation layout startup pitch deck presentation design presentation template design studio case study graphic design ppt slide brand identity
Download color palette

This is a PowerPoint template side design during a brand identity design project for Genii - a futuring company, helping people reimagine life and work for a thriving planet.

Slavisa Dujkovic | logo
Slavisa Dujkovic | logo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Slavisa Dujkovic | logo

View profile
    • Like