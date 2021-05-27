Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisley Webapp

Wisley Webapp for Employees benefits and
Insurance based in Egypt.

Wisely is a consultant insurance company that helps companies to buy and manage their insurance, our mission is to simplify insurance and benefits complexities to HR managers.

This project was done @Addicta.co in 2019.

