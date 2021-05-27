Trending designs to inspire you
Wisley Webapp for Employees benefits and
Insurance based in Egypt.
Wisely is a consultant insurance company that helps companies to buy and manage their insurance, our mission is to simplify insurance and benefits complexities to HR managers.
This project was done @Addicta.co in 2019.