Mercury - The premier NFT experience.

Mercury - The premier NFT experience. color palette landing page marketplace crypto non fungible header hero section ux ui web design web clean gradient token dark sports collectibles blockchain cryptocurrency nftart
Download color palette
  1. Landing.jpg
  2. Mercury-Long-Scroll.jpg
  3. Murcury-Palette.jpg

Hello Dribbble 🔥
Please meet with Mercury website concept, created for some cool sports collectible NFTs that suits you.

Website www.mercury.fan

What do you think?
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day! ;)

Check out our profile and follow me :)

You can find me here: opulentvikings.com | Behance | Facebook
Would you like to hire me? Tell me more at govinddhiman07@gmail.com

Govind Dhiman
UI/UX Freelance Designer
