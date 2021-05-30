Artur Konariev

Urban brand identity additional options

Artur Konariev
Artur Konariev
Hire Me
  • Save
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Urban brand identity additional options logodesign illustration flat brand identity illustrator brand minimal branding design logo design logotype logos logo logomark urban
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot Copy 2.jpg
  2. Dribbble Shot Copy 3.jpg
  3. Dribbble Shot Copy 4.jpg
  4. Dribbble Shot Copy 6.jpg
  5. Dribbble Shot Copy 5.jpg
  6. Dribbble Shot Copy 8.jpg
  7. Dribbble Shot Copy 7.jpg

Comfort City is a residential complex, I would say a small town with developed infrastructure, a park, sports and children's playgrounds and institutions, commerce, and everything you need to call a town.

We are preparing a full-fledged presentation of our work on the brand identity of this project. Follow our updates.

If you want to see more design by me,
visit my Behance profile or find me on Dribbble.

Send me an email at arturkonariev@gmail.com

Artur Konariev
Artur Konariev
Building digital solutions for world changers
Hire Me

More by Artur Konariev

View profile
    • Like