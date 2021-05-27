How Imarticus’s Future Learning Program Carved A Career in Finte

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With a passion for learning, some people start a journey that leads them to never-ending growth. Idealizing ‘A Winner never quits, and a Quitter never wins,’ Abhilash Chatterjee paved a path for him in one of the most challenging industries.
Abhilash is a professional and a seasoned Techno-Commercial Professional with 20+ years of professional experience in the BFSI/Fintech, Mobile Entertainment domain.
Find out more about Abhilash’s journey and his experience at Imarticus from this recent interview with Team Imarticus.
Read More: https://blog.imarticus.org/how-imarticuss-future-learning-program-carved-a-career-in-fintech-industry-an-interview-with-abhilash-chatterjee/