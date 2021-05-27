HackDay #5 Event Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey!😉
This is the design for the Event Banner for Facebook!📱
The topic of the event is coding and IT technologies.👨💻👩💻
I tried to make it look a bit retro💾
Give it a like❤️ and share🚀 if you feel like it!
Cheers!