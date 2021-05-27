Md Shimul Hossain

Medical Care Mobile Apps

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain
  • Save
Medical Care Mobile Apps ios app design health consultations app ui ui clean minimal medicine mobile app app design health app hospital creative video chats chats video call medical care medical app medical home uiux
Download color palette

Hello Creative People!👋

Here is my recent exploration design for Medical Care Mobile App Design. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)
So, do you think this is cool? 😉

I'm available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: mdshimuluiux11@gmail.com

Md Shimul Hossain
Md Shimul Hossain

More by Md Shimul Hossain

View profile
    • Like