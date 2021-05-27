Letter D Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I was sketching the letter D a couple of weeks ago and was instantly reminded of these little toy magnets I use to play with when I was younger. These bring back some nostalgic moments from my childhood years. Did anyone else have these magnetic toys when they were younger?
