Jetpacks and Rollerskates

Scribbly Robot Frands

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Scribbly Robot Frands
I have always loved drawing robots. Even more so mediocre robots made from old retro parts. What do you think?

Check out work everywhere else:
http://jetpacksandrollerskates.com/

Instagram (where I post most regularly):
https://www.instagram.com/jetpacksandrollerskates/

putting some stuff up on facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/jetpacksXrollerskates

Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

