Income balance illustration

Income balance illustration income savings safe office plant chart balance business finance coin man character flat vector illustration kit8
Man balancing own money income

Income sources balance is truly important things in any time being. That's what this illustration about. Man balancing own money income, one more #illustration from the Revisited series.

The illustration available for download with one of Full access options exclusively on 👉kit8.net

Beautiful design assets for startups & designers 🎨
