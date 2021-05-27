Moku. Pet portrait

It is a vector pet Portrait. I complete this project under 2 hours. My client hire me to create this dog's head and he is really happy after this project. It is so hard to create a portrait from a pet's original picture. But I love to do this and i love to take new challenges every day. I use adobe illustration for this artwork.

Probably I use different type of tools and create a combination of colours then in the end i can make this type of portrait.

If you want to create your pet's portrait then you can hire me. Please Contact with me. I will provide you best project.

Email info. : sazzad.hosain.shipu@gmail.com

Flickr info. : https://www.flickr.com/photos/sazzadkhan5b

Behance info. :https://www.behance.net/sazzadkhan5b