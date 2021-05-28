Claro - Smart Home App

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Friday everyone, it's time for something new. Claro is one of our long term partners and a project spanning from print design and branding to UX/UI design and a lot more. Today we're showcasing a mobile app for controlling different devices in your smart home from the palm of your hand.
See you all soon in the next shot, and in the meantime click the heart or follow our work. Or even better, give us a shout and let's work together!
--
