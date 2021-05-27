KAZE PARK

01 - Vocal [FAB band - Lion]

01 - Vocal [FAB band - Lion] animal funny characterdesign creative concept band brand logo lion character southkorea korean brush photoshop kazepark illustrator illustration design artwork art
Lions are both powerful and loud.
I thought the lion character was suitable for the vocal position.
It has an undeniable unrivaled image of the lion's roar and strength.

The lion's mane is good because it helps to catch the character design. It is the most interesting character.

Leader of the FAB band :D

