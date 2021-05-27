01 - Vocal [FAB band - Lion]

Trending designs to inspire you
Lions are both powerful and loud.
I thought the lion character was suitable for the vocal position.
It has an undeniable unrivaled image of the lion's roar and strength.
The lion's mane is good because it helps to catch the character design. It is the most interesting character.
Leader of the FAB band :D