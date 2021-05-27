Aditya Bhardwaj

SIP Calculator

SIP Calculator stockmarket stock uiux design dailyuichallenge dailyui004 daily100challenge uidailychallenge ui invest calculator sip
This is my Day 4 project of DailyUI Challenge
Design Hint...
Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?
This is a SIP Calculator (Specialty Calculator)
Feel free to give your suggestions
Software - Figma

