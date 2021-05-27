Muhammad Faizan Akhter

Daily Frame Event Scheduling Android App UI Concept

This is the mobile app for event scheduling.
By using this mobile app the user will able
to schedule the events, meetings, and
dinners. In this mobile app, there is a
a chat section where user can chat one
to one basis and group basis.

Posted on May 27, 2021
