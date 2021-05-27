Daily Frame Event Scheduling Android App UI Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the mobile app for event scheduling.
By using this mobile app the user will able
to schedule the events, meetings, and
dinners. In this mobile app, there is a
a chat section where user can chat one
to one basis and group basis.