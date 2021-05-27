Moonllys Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Moonllys is an elegant and classy serif font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!
Add it confidently to your projects, and you will love the results.
You can purchase this font here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/moonllys/ref/383966/