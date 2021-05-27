Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 009 / Music Player

Daily UI 009 / Music Player daily ui ux adobexd uidesign ui daily design dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

