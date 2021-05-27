Cuberto Boilerplate

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is our front-end boilerplate that we use to start developing all our projects. It includes task manager Gulp, webpack and babel to handle JS files. The README.md file contains detailed instructions for configuring and running this boilerplate.
So far, the full video is available only on our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/50578186