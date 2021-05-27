Elena Solodovnikova

Documents 01

Documents 01 hero banner hero image download upload loupe laptop share money people documents lifestyle vector ui design boy woman girl people illustration flat illustration
I had an opportunity to help a Norway based platform for documents sharing create illustrations for their website. I created illustrations to help people understand how the product works and what is the features and benefits

