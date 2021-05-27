Alfiya

FOOD DELIVERY APP

Alfiya
Alfiya
  • Save
FOOD DELIVERY APP app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Made some colorful design for delivery service.
I would like to read your feedback and see your likes!
This project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125496837/Food-Delivery-Mobile-App?

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Alfiya
Alfiya

More by Alfiya

View profile
    • Like