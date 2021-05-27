Roman Klčo

Retro Future Tutorial

Retro Future Tutorial futurama jetsons retro future sci-fi low poly render blender illustration 3d
New process video on modeling and lighting the retro futuristic environment scene in Blender 2.92 is out now!

https://youtu.be/n1R-9QJzVXY

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Posted on May 27, 2021
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
