An effortless rebrand for a wireless industry leade

Belazor Technologies
Type of work:
Branding + Web Design & Development
Client
Belazor Technologies, Inc provides a variety of top quality services in the wireless industry, specializing in antenna & line installation. The company also offers 3-week courses, paid internships, and all its experience to attract qualified professionals to the wireless construction market.
Challenge
Belazor came to us wanting to attract young professionals to the wireless industry. The solution? A large-scale, corporate rebranding that dared to be different. Belazor’s aesthetics and identity had to be bright and exciting. Their new website had to breathe new life into an old industry and inspire you to leave your details to join the future.
