Furniture Ecommerce Web Exploration 🔥🔥

Project Background:

Furnico is a merchandise sourcing service that specializes in areas of product development,

timely deliveries, online & post-production inspections, coordination & communication.

We source all apparel, accessories, gifts, commodities, food, and hard goods including home

furnishings, furniture, lighting, home textiles, and decorative accessories. We help our clients to

understand the ever-changing global market and make them understand their business needs.

We have expertise in all buying processes including product design and development, checking

raw material, product quality, production planning, and supply chain management.

