Furniture Ecommerce Web Exploration 🔥🔥

Furniture Ecommerce Web Exploration
Hello Creative People :)

Let's check out my latest exploration work 😍😍

Ecommerce Web Exploration ❤️🔥

Project Background:
Furnico is a merchandise sourcing service that specializes in areas of product development,
timely deliveries, online & post-production inspections, coordination & communication.

We source all apparel, accessories, gifts, commodities, food, and hard goods including home
furnishings, furniture, lighting, home textiles, and decorative accessories. We help our clients to
understand the ever-changing global market and make them understand their business needs.

We have expertise in all buying processes including product design and development, checking
raw material, product quality, production planning, and supply chain management.

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated :-)

