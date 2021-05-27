Deep Ghodasara

Logo Concept For Brightly

Deep Ghodasara
Deep Ghodasara
  • Save
Logo Concept For Brightly communication logo logo design identity minimalist logo branding brand identity logo lettermark letter b logo letter b
Download color palette

Here is the logo concept for Brightly. Brightly is a modern top-level meet app that provides a stunning experience to users.
.
.
Love to hear your thoughts :)
.
.
For work inquiry,
email on hellodeepghodasara@gmail.com
.
.
Peace ✌🏼

Deep Ghodasara
Deep Ghodasara

More by Deep Ghodasara

View profile
    • Like