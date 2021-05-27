Aleksandra Przegendza

Filharmonia Sudecka / logo concept

Filharmonia Sudecka / logo concept
In April 2021 I took part in the competition for the Filharmonia Sudecka logo. This is one of the options I proposed. Unfortunately, my projects were not selected, but thanks for the opportunity to take part in such an adventure!

Posted on May 27, 2021
