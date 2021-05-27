Branding for a Blind & Visually Impaired School

Multia sought to capture and elevate Poona Blind School’s brand character. Our success in helping our clients depends on how we build trust, comfort, and communication with them. Taking inspiration from the braille text and keeping intact the institution’s solemnity from their previous logo, our team curated a new one to give the school the global appeal that it was lacking. Effective client interviewing and counseling helped us understand the client's objectives clearly and then enabled us to tailor our services to their needs. Contrasting colour combinations were used to help the partially blind visitors access the website easily. The website was further enhanced by the addition of latest photographs, directed by us.