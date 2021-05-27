Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
@Jilla_Shakthi_

Creative Thinking

@Jilla_Shakthi_
@Jilla_Shakthi_
  • Save
Creative Thinking print design productdesign webdesign branding attractive cool design look and feel colorful food and drink design dribbble best shot smooth animation 3dmodeing trendy design blender3d blender 3d animation ux ui creative design
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Weekend #3 model - Trendy Shapes to work with Blender. How about you ?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
----------------

@Jilla_Shakthi_
@Jilla_Shakthi_

More by @Jilla_Shakthi_

View profile
    • Like