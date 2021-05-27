The Athletic iOS App - Case Study Part 2

Hey Dribbblers,

The Athletic approached Metalab to help them grow subscribers by creating a product for casual sports fans.

After interviewing sports fans, some Athletic subscribers and some not, we discovered they all wanted the same thing. Live scores, analysis, and opinions in one convenient same place.

We designed a bunch of new features for individual games, major tournaments, and other aspects of sport.

The result is an enhanced product that offers readers more free content than ever before. And, The Athletic team now has a roadmap of potential new features to fuel its growth for years to come.

Shoutout to the rest of the team: @Hanson Wu @Denise Salvador & Brandon Arnold

