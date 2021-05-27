Denis Baranov

Hellboy - Prince of Hell

Hellboy - Prince of Hell dark horce comics drawing digital painting digital digital illustration digital art digitalart adventure cartoon hero character art design illustration
A well-meaning half-Demon (or Cambion) whose true name is Anung Un Rama ("and upon his brow is set a crown of flame"), Hellboy was summoned from Hell to Earth as a baby by Nazi occultists (spawning his hatred for the Third Reich).
