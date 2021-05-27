"Snow Kingdom" slot - Bonus Animation design

The bonus game takes players to a cave with magic crystals.

Which stone will bring victory this time? Maybe blue - transparent, like mountain air? Or bright red, from which the heat of fire emanates?

Yellow, green, purple - each of them is beautiful in its own way. And the mistress of the cave is just as beautiful. She sits proudly on a standing throne and watches the game progress.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/

↓ Follow us at ↓

Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#animation #bonusgameanimation #symbolsanimation #animatedsymbols #slotanimation #winter #winterslot #snow #snowslot #snowthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines #gamedev #gameart