"Snow Kingdom" slot - Bonus Animation design

The bonus game takes players to a cave with magic crystals.
Which stone will bring victory this time? Maybe blue - transparent, like mountain air? Or bright red, from which the heat of fire emanates?
Yellow, green, purple - each of them is beautiful in its own way. And the mistress of the cave is just as beautiful. She sits proudly on a standing throne and watches the game progress.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/
