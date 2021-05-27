Microwave oven mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Microwave control mobile application was created for the convenience of microwave users. The application has a wide range of control options: remote control, autostart, a large library of recipes and custom modes. This application allows you to expand the functionality of the microwave and the convenience of use.