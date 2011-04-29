Drew Smith

Weather Preview

Drew Smith
Drew Smith
  • Save
Weather Preview weather umbrella icon droplet water iphone retina app
Download color palette

Just a concept I am messing with for a new weather icon in my upcoming Icon set. Any comments, criticism and advice are welcomed and appreciated, especially by fellow icon designers.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Drew Smith
Drew Smith

More by Drew Smith

View profile
    • Like