Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator

Finance App Design

Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator
Misha Dupliakin for Elixirator
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance App Design web design mobile app dribbble vector screen ui ux typography minimal design
Finance App Design web design mobile app dribbble vector screen ui ux typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Finance App Design-min.jpg
  2. Finance App Design #2-min.jpg

🤟 Greetings, guys!

Some screens from our new finance app. Hope you enjoyed it!

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

Follow us on Linkedin

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Finance App Design #2-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
Finance App Design-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Elixirator
Elixirator
UX/UI, Web & Mobile Development
Hire Us

More by Elixirator

View profile
    • Like