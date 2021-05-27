Food delivery mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mobile application for online food delivery from restaurants and cafes. The application gives the user the ability to sort deliveries by category, pricing policy, location and delivery time. The user can view the full menu of the restaurant and pay for the order in the application. This product allows the restaurant to quickly and efficiently fulfill orders and comfortably place an order for users.