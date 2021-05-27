Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food delivery mobile app

food delivery mobile app
Mobile application for online food delivery from restaurants and cafes. The application gives the user the ability to sort deliveries by category, pricing policy, location and delivery time. The user can view the full menu of the restaurant and pay for the order in the application. This product allows the restaurant to quickly and efficiently fulfill orders and comfortably place an order for users.

Posted on May 27, 2021
