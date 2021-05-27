Trending designs to inspire you
This is a sneak peek at our new 3D library!
We are experimenting with a new 3D design of heads.
It can be a pretty nice alternative to Memojis from Apple. So you could use it in commercial projects.
Who is in?
If you want to see more of our 3D libraries, check our webpage: http://threedee.design/
Questions? reach out at samuel@threedee.design