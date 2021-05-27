Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Sneak peek!

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hire Us
  • Save
Sneak peek! resources library apple design 3d modeling illustrations animation 3d animation blender head apple memoji illustration 3d design
Download color palette
  1. woman.mp4
  2. woman jpg.jpg

This is a sneak peek at our new 3D library!

We are experimenting with a new 3D design of heads.

It can be a pretty nice alternative to Memojis from Apple. So you could use it in commercial projects.

Who is in?

If you want to see more of our 3D libraries, check our webpage: http://threedee.design/

Questions? reach out at samuel@threedee.design

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
Hire Us

More by ThreeDee

View profile
    • Like