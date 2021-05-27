Sinha Design

ONBOX | O letter Logo | Computer Hardware Logo

ONBOX | O letter Logo | Computer Hardware Logo
So I think you've already gotten the idea that I'm working on a logo series of alphabetic order!!
Today's letter is O; I've incorporated Letter O and X so that it would give viewers an idea of unboxing and put a little chip inside so that it can be easily understood what the company is selling.

I hope you like my idea and the logo itself too.
Your appreciation really means a lot to me!!

