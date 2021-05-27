Stefan Kitanović

Logofolio vol 7

Stefan Kitanović
Stefan Kitanović
Hire Me
  • Save
Logofolio vol 7 behance black and white graphic design logofolio minimalist modern vintage negative space simple clean branding geometric logo design logo
Download color palette

Hi guys!

After more than one year, I took some time to create a new Behance project that covers all the work done in the 2020/2021 period.

Check it out over via:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120331129/Logofolio-vol-7

Thank your time and valuable feedback!

Cheers!

Stefan Kitanović
Stefan Kitanović
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Stefan Kitanović

View profile
    • Like