Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
App inspired by all my dead plants (even cacti! sic!) 😫
Understand the needs of your plants, identify new species and and them to your collection! 🌱
Plant App is my first personal project aimed at my UX/UI skills development.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/117339645/UIUX-Portfolio-Plant-App
I Would love to hear your feedback! 🤟
❤️ If you enjoy it please Press “L”. ❤️