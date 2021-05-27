Trending designs to inspire you
Healthcare 3D Icons is a pack of editable 3D icons thematics of Healthcare and Medicine, built-in Figma.
Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.
This pack includes (All Editable, All High-Res):
10 Pre-build Scenes
60+ Medical Objects (frontal, perspective views)
Changeable color
High Resolution
Layered & Organized
Auto-Updating Colors
Available exclusively at UI8 ⭐
- - -
