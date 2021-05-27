Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Tkachev
Healthcare 3D Icons

Anton Tkachev for UI8
Healthcare 3D Icons is a pack of editable 3D icons thematics of Healthcare and Medicine, built-in Figma.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.

This pack includes (All Editable, All High-Res):

10 Pre-build Scenes
60+ Medical Objects (frontal, perspective views)
Changeable color
High Resolution
Layered & Organized
Auto-Updating Colors

May 27, 2021
