Healthcare 3D Icons is a pack of editable 3D icons thematics of Healthcare and Medicine, built-in Figma.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes.

This pack includes (All Editable, All High-Res):

10 Pre-build Scenes

60+ Medical Objects (frontal, perspective views)

Changeable color

High Resolution

Layered & Organized

Auto-Updating Colors

- - -



