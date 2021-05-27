Daily UI 13 - Messaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone,
I was seeing a lot of minimal styles in website designs and wanted to give it a try on how it would look on a messaging app 🤠
Let me know what you think; any feedback is appreciated 🙌