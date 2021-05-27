Site-portfolio from Auto Influencer & Photogapher

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The shot is a part of a big project. My client is an auto influencer, photographer and has a little sticker's manufacturing. All in one project. An awesome and interesting project for development.
Modern style and all details are corresponding to his own auto design. He mentioned my view to details and you can really sure about that. Just watch his page on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/riker_robert/
Animations and details will be posted later!