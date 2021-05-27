Resourcifi

PayTrack Wallet

PayTrack Wallet mobile app expenses walletapp ui
PayTrack - A Wallet To Track All Your Expenses

Hey Dribblers, we have crafted a design for a mobile wallet app that tracks all the user’s expenses.
The design team has strived at implementing a simplistic flow for the user to quickly grasp the aim of the app, i.e: Tracking of all expenses.

Posted on May 27, 2021
