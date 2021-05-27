Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shawn Mahbub

UI Tweaks 002: Card UI

Shawn Mahbub
Shawn Mahbub
  • Save
UI Tweaks 002: Card UI design website redesign concept web ux uidesign ui redesign cards ui
Download color palette

This is a simple card redesign. I have an analytics page and there is multiple analysis that I need to display and Reporter Analysis is one among them. From a UX perspective, my client can easily check the chart graph, total news published and viewed, and comparison view with plus and minus indicator. My client can also check who are the top news reporters as well and by the updated indication I'm implying the fact of data integration.

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2021
Shawn Mahbub
Shawn Mahbub

More by Shawn Mahbub

View profile
    • Like