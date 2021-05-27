UI Tweaks 002: Card UI

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a simple card redesign. I have an analytics page and there is multiple analysis that I need to display and Reporter Analysis is one among them. From a UX perspective, my client can easily check the chart graph, total news published and viewed, and comparison view with plus and minus indicator. My client can also check who are the top news reporters as well and by the updated indication I'm implying the fact of data integration.