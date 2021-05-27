temiss

Social Media Design for Grelhados

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Media Design for Grelhados social foodie instagram stories instagram post instagram social media design social media socialmedia mockup mockup design identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Social Media Design for Grelhados social foodie instagram stories instagram post instagram social media design social media socialmedia mockup mockup design identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Download color palette
  1. 6 (12).jpg
  2. 7 (8).jpg

Grelhados Was looking for a fancy social media set to represent their brand and colors. As a brand, they had a mid-eastern vibe which should've been included in the designs and colors.

Contact us today for your new social media branding designs!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like