Laundry and Dry Cleaning Mobile App Design

Hello! There,

Today we would like to share our app UIUX for laundry and dry cleaning.

Through the app, drivers can view the list of all assigned orders. They can also view the list of all past orders and Cancelled orders.

Moreover, the app lets users place an order directly from the home screen and can select laundry type: wash & fold or dry clean, along with offer details.

Users can also choose a quantity for each type of clothing, select pickup & drop-off location, select a pickup & drop-off date & time and finally proceed to checkout by making payment to confirm the user’s order.
Posted on May 27, 2021
