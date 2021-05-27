Hexnity Logo Design | Modern logo design (unused)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Visualized an idea I discovered with this project. The goal was to combine with Unity mark and the Hexagon Shape. This is a startup company. the mark is unused you can buy it.
Eager to hear your thoughts!
____
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: graphicbooss@gmail.com
Whatsapp/Telegram: +8801518319882
Skype: jahid,-hasan
Behance | Instagram | Our Website | Twitter | Facebook
Thank You,
Zahid