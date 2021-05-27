bazen.talks
bazen.

Design tip - Set up your goal

bazen.talks
bazen.
bazen.talks for bazen.
Hire Us
  • Save
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Design tip - Set up your goal bazen agency designers design life design challenge daily ui dailyui design thinking ux ui design tips design tip inspirational motivation motivational ux design uxdesign ux uidesign ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Set up your goal DRB 01.png
  2. Set up your goal DRB 02.png
  3. Set up your goal DRB 03.png
  4. Set up your goal DRB 04.png
  5. Set up your goal DRB 05.png
  6. Set up your goal DRB 06.png
  7. Set up your goal DRB 07.png
  8. Set up your goal DRB 08.png

Okay guys, first of all, think about what you really want and where you see yourself in the future! 🤔
_
In order to guide and motivate yourself, you need to come up with strategic goal and a plan to achieve it. It is more complex thak basic task or a simple wish. You need to ask yourself are you willing to go through all steps that are required to achieve your goal. Where is your motivation? Why is that goal important for you? Are you even motivated enough? You need to acknowledge that it's not going to happen over night, and that you need to give a little bit more energy and time, than your boss expects from you, and to follow that vision you've created. And in a no time, you will already be in the half of your way. 😉
_
Share with us one of your strategic goals! ❤️

bazen.
bazen.
A design​ team that achieves​ your KPIs
Hire Us

More by bazen.

View profile
    • Like