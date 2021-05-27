Design tip - Set up your goal

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Okay guys, first of all, think about what you really want and where you see yourself in the future! 🤔
_
In order to guide and motivate yourself, you need to come up with strategic goal and a plan to achieve it. It is more complex thak basic task or a simple wish. You need to ask yourself are you willing to go through all steps that are required to achieve your goal. Where is your motivation? Why is that goal important for you? Are you even motivated enough? You need to acknowledge that it's not going to happen over night, and that you need to give a little bit more energy and time, than your boss expects from you, and to follow that vision you've created. And in a no time, you will already be in the half of your way. 😉
_
Share with us one of your strategic goals! ❤️