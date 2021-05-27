Design tip - Set up your goal

Okay guys, first of all, think about what you really want and where you see yourself in the future! 🤔

_

In order to guide and motivate yourself, you need to come up with strategic goal and a plan to achieve it. It is more complex thak basic task or a simple wish. You need to ask yourself are you willing to go through all steps that are required to achieve your goal. Where is your motivation? Why is that goal important for you? Are you even motivated enough? You need to acknowledge that it's not going to happen over night, and that you need to give a little bit more energy and time, than your boss expects from you, and to follow that vision you've created. And in a no time, you will already be in the half of your way. 😉

_

Share with us one of your strategic goals! ❤️