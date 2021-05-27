Binary Studio

PC Forge UI

A platform that allows the user to create their computer settings based on the productivity requirements of the software so that various complex programs (for example, computer games) run without problems.

Users can view hardware lists sorted by performance requirements, see how programs with different requirements work on devices with a specific capacity, save configuration examples on their personal page, and receive comments from other users.

Technology stack:TypeScript, React, Redux, Saga, Material-UI, Node.js, Fastify, PostgreSQL, Sequelize, Redis, ElasticSearch, Sentry.io, Docker, AWS, Travis, React Native

May 27, 2021
