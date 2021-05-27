PC Forge UI

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
A platform that allows the user to create their computer settings based on the productivity requirements of the software so that various complex programs (for example, computer games) run without problems.
Users can view hardware lists sorted by performance requirements, see how programs with different requirements work on devices with a specific capacity, save configuration examples on their personal page, and receive comments from other users.
Technology stack:TypeScript, React, Redux, Saga, Material-UI, Node.js, Fastify, PostgreSQL, Sequelize, Redis, ElasticSearch, Sentry.io, Docker, AWS, Travis, React Native
