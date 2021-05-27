📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
"Kurazh Bazar" - is a charitable flea market, who are our regular customers. This time the main theme of the event was literature. Our task was to combine the theme of a
vintage store, books, the atmosphere of ancient courtyards, warm pies and light jazz.
We had to create some videos for Instagram stories with the schedules of lectures, discussions and literary readings. The main idea was to put an information into the items of the vintage closet.
For this purpose we have used combination of books and vintage themes.
The main elements of design were:
dim color palette;
letters, which were stylized as books;
a lot of books, which were drawn in the form of patterns, icons, information symbols;
drawn vintage elements
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/96497461/Literature-Kurazh